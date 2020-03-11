“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence

Global  

Outside of a Manhattan federal court, attorney Gloria Allred spoke of justice in Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence and read part of a victim impact statement from accuser Mimi Haleyi.
Allred on Wednesday (March 11) spoke to reporters and read from Haleyi's victim impact statement, saying: "I can only hope that whatever sentence the court sees fit is long enough for Harvey Weinstein to acknowledge what he’s done and to be truly sorry." Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday for his sexual assault and rape convictions last month after delivering a rambling statement to the court expressing sympathy for men accused in the #MeToo movement while saying he is trying to be "a better person." The sentence was handed down in Manhattan criminal court by Justice James Burke.

A jury on Feb.

24 found Weinstein - once one of Hollywood's most powerful figures - guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

"I feel remorse for all of the men who are going through this fight," Weinstein, 67, told the court before he was sentenced, sounding unrepentant over the crimes for which he was convicted.



