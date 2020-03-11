Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > "Bacurau" Writer-Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles Speak On Their Film

"Bacurau" Writer-Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles Speak On Their Film

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 30:15s - Published < > Embed
'Bacurau' Writer-Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles Speak On Their Film

"Bacurau" Writer-Directors Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles Speak On Their Film

Directed and written by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles, "Bacurau" takes place in a small village in the Brazilian sertão as people mourn the loss of thei matriarch.

Days later, its inhabitants (among them Sônia Braga) notice the village has literally vanished from most maps.

Soon, mercenaries arrive and start picking off the inhabitants one by one.

A fierce confrontation takes place when the townspeople turn the tables on the villainous outsiders.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles Made "Bacurau" In Response To Political Changes Worldwide [Video]

Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles Made "Bacurau" In Response To Political Changes Worldwide

Brazilian filmmakers Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles explain how the current political climate influenced the making of their genre-bending film, "Bacurau." BUILD is a live interview..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:33Published
Bacurau Movie - Sonia Braga, Udo Kier [Video]

Bacurau Movie - Sonia Braga, Udo Kier

Bacurau Movie - US trailer - Plot synopsis: A few years from now... Bacurau, a small village in the Brazilian sertao, mourns the loss of its matriarch, Carmelita, who lived to be 94. Days later, its..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:03Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.