Robot reminds people to wash hands during coronavirus outbreak

This handy robot was designed to remind people to wash their hands during the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

Filmed on March 10, the robot walks toward the camera while carrying a bottle of hand sanitiser and then shows a sign with the words "I washed my hands!" The filmer, based in France, explained: "[It's] just a funny video using a robot that's used in a robotics class.

"The idea here is to share a good practice against coronavirus - washing your hands - without the alerting tone that's usually heard these days."