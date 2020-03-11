Global  

New Rochelle Residents Prepare For Containment Area To Take Effect

More than 200 people in the Tri-State Area have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

CBS2's John Dias reports.
Coronavirus containment zone implemented in New York

New York State is taking dramatic action to contain one of the country’s largest known coronavirus...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsybizjournals


LOCKDOWN: Cuomo shuts down New Rochelle in New York, sets up one-mile containment zone to be patrolled by the National Guard

(Natural News) Just as predicted, medical martial law has finally arrived in the United States with...
NaturalNews.com - Published


