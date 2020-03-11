U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse'

Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress &quot;we will see more cases&quot; of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed to contain the epidemic.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress "we will see more cases" of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed to contain the

The U.S. coronavirus outbreak is likely to get worse, the country's top public health official said on Tuesday, as the top Democrat in the Senate said the country is "far behind" in

