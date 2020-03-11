U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse' 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:18s - Published U.S. coronavirus cases top 1K, official warns will 'get worse' Dr. Anthony Fauci of the U.S. National Institutes of Health told Congress "we will see more cases" of coronavirus as governors across the nation warned stronger measures may be needed to contain the epidemic. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Tweets about this montag US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/dXZG2k2idz 10 minutes ago Paul Jakes #FreeRealityWinner 🕸️🕷️ Just like the UK too late just when we needed strong leadership the UK has #Boris and the US #Trump ç… https://t.co/OJntyqcekN 20 minutes ago Cristina Cavaco RT @EcoInternetDrGB: US #coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse': Guardian https://t.co/yqtE5Wthn0 MO… 24 minutes ago delia alonso US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/P92ZvjIV7C 24 minutes ago Myzhaaaaa RT @ABC11_WTVD: US coronavirus cases reach 1,000 as official warns of worse ahead https://t.co/9SyuVa1ezY 28 minutes ago adelle US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' - The Guardian https://t.co/yFHvSZzHCo 28 minutes ago B RT @submergingmkt: US coronavirus death toll rises to 31 as official warns 'things will get worse' https://t.co/GZvHiqHaVx 33 minutes ago James Gunn @MisaBellaLynn @BDR8889 @ThisOffendsMeTV https://t.co/tEa0WlGlCH https://t.co/70uieRgtyR https://t.co/zNfxTfvkGn… https://t.co/K3BvUAvg8s 57 minutes ago