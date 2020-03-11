Global  

Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus

Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus

Britain announces war chest to fight coronavirus

Britain&apos;s finance minister, Rishi Sunak, unveiled a budget with a multi-billion-pound stimulus package to help ward off the economic impact of coronavirus.
