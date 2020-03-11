Global  

Friendly Deer Enjoys Oatmeal Cookies

Occurred on March 8, 2020 / Burnsville, Minnesota, USA Info from Licensor: "This deer's name is Broken Ear.

She loves oatmeal cookies.

She is the sweetest and she shows up every night in my backyard and waits for cookies.

She usually has one of her babies with her."

