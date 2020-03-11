Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > Budget 2020 in numbers

Budget 2020 in numbers

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Budget 2020 in numbers

Budget 2020 in numbers

A £30 billion package to stimulate the economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis was announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on his first budget.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Firefighters call for Rishi Sunak to provide more financial support in Budget

Exclusive: Fire Brigades Union says numbers down almost 11,000 compared to floods in 2011
Independent - Published

News24.com | Cops fire rubber bullets at EFF members during Eastern Cape budget speech

Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the members, who were wearing red overalls, came in...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Most Realistic Retirement Age in the Midwest [Video]The Most Realistic Retirement Age in the Midwest

If you're curious about when you'll retire, you're not alone. GOBankingRates punched the numbers to figure out the realistic retirement age for each Midwest state. To figure out how long it would..

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.