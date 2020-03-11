Global  

Stunt Riders Save a Woman From Suicide Attempt Off Overpass Bridge

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content
Occurred on July 10, 2019 / Providence, Rhode Island, USA Info from Licensor: "A stunt rider helps save a woman from a suicide attempt off an overpass bridge off I-95 on Broad Street or Providence, RI.

As they were riding by, they spotted a woman on the other side of the fence, so they stopped to help.

Police then came to the scene.

Now, the woman is heard to be good and recovering her personal issues."

