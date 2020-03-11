'We really need honesty': Dems on coronavirus response 57 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:01s - Published 'We really need honesty': Dems on coronavirus response Democratic Representatives Gerry Connolly and Stephen Lynch on Wednesday at the House Oversight Committee hearing on the U.S. response to the coronavirus, said the comments about the outbreak by President Donald Trump were 'shameful' and 'bizarre'.

'We really need honesty': Dems on coronavirus response Rep. Lynch also urged the public health officials to push back on President Trump if he makes comments about the coronavirus outbreak that are not correct.







