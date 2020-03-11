7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St.

Patrick's Day 1.

Soda Bread This bread gets its name from the baking soda that is used as a leavening agent.

2.

Bangers and Mash This dish is comprised of sausage and mashed potatoes, often served with gravy.

3.

Coddle Coddle is made by cooking leftover meat (usually sausage), vegetables and potatoes into a stew.

4.

Shepherd's Pie Ground lamb and vegetables are smothered with mashed potatoes and baked to perfection in this classic Irish dish.

5.

Colcannon This popular side dish is a mixture of potatoes with either cabbage or kale.

6.

Irish Stew This stew is made with lamb, potatoes, onions and root vegetables.

7.

Boxty This dish is similar to a potato pancake, combining grated and mashed potatoes into a delightful patty.