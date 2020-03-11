7 Traditional Irish Foods to
Try This St.
Patrick's Day 1.
Soda Bread This bread gets its name from the
baking soda that is used as a leavening agent.
2.
Bangers and Mash This dish is comprised of sausage and
mashed potatoes, often served with gravy.
3.
Coddle Coddle is made by cooking leftover meat
(usually sausage), vegetables and
potatoes into a stew.
4.
Shepherd's Pie Ground lamb and vegetables are
smothered with mashed potatoes and
baked to perfection in this classic Irish dish.
5.
Colcannon This popular side dish is a mixture of
potatoes with either cabbage or kale.
6.
Irish Stew This stew is made with lamb, potatoes,
onions and root vegetables.
7.
Boxty This dish is similar to a potato pancake, combining
grated and mashed potatoes into a delightful patty.