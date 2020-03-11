Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St. Patrick's Day

7 Traditional Irish Foods to Try This St.

Patrick's Day 1.

Soda Bread This bread gets its name from the baking soda that is used as a leavening agent.

2.

Bangers and Mash This dish is comprised of sausage and mashed potatoes, often served with gravy.

3.

Coddle Coddle is made by cooking leftover meat (usually sausage), vegetables and potatoes into a stew.

4.

Shepherd's Pie Ground lamb and vegetables are smothered with mashed potatoes and baked to perfection in this classic Irish dish.

5.

Colcannon This popular side dish is a mixture of potatoes with either cabbage or kale.

6.

Irish Stew This stew is made with lamb, potatoes, onions and root vegetables.

7.

Boxty This dish is similar to a potato pancake, combining grated and mashed potatoes into a delightful patty.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.