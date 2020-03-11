Rob Gronkowski Close to Deal With WWE
Rob Gronkowski Close
to Deal With WWE The former New England Patriot is reportedly
"deep in talks" with the pro wrestling company.
The report by FS1's 'WWE Backstage' says
that Gronkowski could appear on
'WWE Smackdown' as soon as March 20.
Gronkowski previously worked
with the WWE when he participated in
2017's WrestleMania 33.
Gronkowski jumped the barricade at the
Andre the Giant Battle Royal to help his
friend Mojo Rawley win the match.
The former tight end commented
on his future with WWE in August.
Rob Gronkowski,
via statement Rob Gronkowski,
via statement WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley also commented on
Gronkowski's potential as a pro wrestler.
Mojo Rawley,
via statement