Strengthen Your Immune System With These 9 Foods
Strengthen Your Immune System
With These 9 Foods Here are nine foods that will
help keep you from getting sick.
1.
Chicken soup - A classic remedy for anytime you start feeling under the weather.
2.
Yogurt - Probiotics in this food can
help calm the effects of a cold.
3.
Turmeric - This yellow spice is
well-known for helping battles colds.
4.
Red bell peppers - A great
source of vitamin C.
5.
Spinach - A "superfood" chock full
of antioxidants and vitamin C.
6.
Almonds - These nuts have vitamin E,
which is key for avoiding infections.
7.
Citrus - Another great source of vitamin C.
8.
Broccoli - It contains an antioxidant known
as glutathione and also vitamins C and A.
9.
Garlic - This herb has selenium,
an immune booster.