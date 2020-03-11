Strengthen Your Immune System With These 9 Foods

Strengthen Your Immune System With These 9 Foods Here are nine foods that will help keep you from getting sick.

1.

Chicken soup - A classic remedy for anytime you start feeling under the weather.

2.

Yogurt - Probiotics in this food can help calm the effects of a cold.

3.

Turmeric - This yellow spice is well-known for helping battles colds.

4.

Red bell peppers - A great source of vitamin C.

5.

Spinach - A "superfood" chock full of antioxidants and vitamin C.

6.

Almonds - These nuts have vitamin E, which is key for avoiding infections.

7.

Citrus - Another great source of vitamin C.

8.

Broccoli - It contains an antioxidant known as glutathione and also vitamins C and A.

9.

Garlic - This herb has selenium, an immune booster.