Colorado's first drive-up COVID-19 testing center opened in the Lowry neighborhood in Denver on Wednesday.

0

Recent related news from verified sources Colorado opens drive-thru coronavirus testing facility. Here’s what you need to know. Colorado is opening a drive-up coronavirus testing center Wednesday, one of the first in the nation,...

Denver Post - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this Maddie Gustafson RT @CDPHE: CDPHE will open the state’s first community testing center for COVID-19 at the state lab tomorrow at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March… 16 minutes ago Michael Matthew First known America drive-thru for testing? Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 cases, locations and live updates acr… https://t.co/w1VSMCA2YD 50 minutes ago Christen Dybenko Denver is kicking off a free drive-through test for Covid-19. TLDR: - Bring/email a doctor's note - Stay in your… https://t.co/92sEgMSsz3 1 hour ago KCI RT @Lafayette_CO: CDPHE will open the state’s first community testing center for COVID-19 at the state lab on March 11 at 10am. This will… 4 hours ago