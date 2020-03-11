St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:30s - Published St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again Some 37,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul while their teachers walked the picket line in the second day of a labor strike, Bill Hudson reports (2:30). WCCO 4 News At Noon – Mar. 11, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources St. Paul teachers continue strike, no classes for a 2nd day ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some 36,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul...

Tweets about this rich_win_again St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again https://t.co/K6uGmIQCJe 2 hours ago Marianne Griffith RT @PS1NC: The St. Paul Public Schools remain closed Wednesday as the St. Paul Federation of Educators’ strike enters a second day. The dis… 3 hours ago Walker Orenstein RT @timnelson_mpr: St. Paul teachers union president: no talks scheduled in strike, no change in gap between district and educators as work… 3 hours ago Tim Nelson St. Paul teachers union president: no talks scheduled in strike, no change in gap between district and educators as… https://t.co/0lTwMKEbMS 5 hours ago PublicSchoolsFirstNC The St. Paul Public Schools remain closed Wednesday as the St. Paul Federation of Educators’ strike enters a second… https://t.co/6gwsRAFh7Q 6 hours ago Jean M. O'Brien RT @kare11: Here's what's coming up on Sunrise: ☀️ MN Dept. of Health confirms 3rd case of coronavirus in the state ☀️ St. Paul teachers st… 8 hours ago KARE 11 Here's what's coming up on Sunrise: ☀️ MN Dept. of Health confirms 3rd case of coronavirus in the state ☀️ St. Paul… https://t.co/BBbpJ11qYX 8 hours ago