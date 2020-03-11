Global  

St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again

St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again

St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again

Some 37,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St.

Paul while their teachers walked the picket line in the second day of a labor strike, Bill Hudson reports (2:30).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Mar.

11, 2020
St. Paul teachers continue strike, no classes for a 2nd day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some 36,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul...
Seattle Times - Published


St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day As Teachers Strike Continues

Christiane Cordero reports that negotiations between the teachers union and the district are at a standstill (1:53). WCCO This Morning – March 11, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota

St. Paul Schools Closed For 2nd Day During Strike

Thousands of St. Paul parents are preparing for another day without school for their children, reports Jeff Wagner (3:04). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 10, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota

