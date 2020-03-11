|
St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:30s - Published < > Embed
St. Paul Teachers Strike Enters 2nd Day; Classes Cancelled Again
Some 37,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St.
Paul while their teachers walked the picket line in the second day of a labor strike, Bill Hudson reports (2:30).
WCCO 4 News At Noon – Mar.
11, 2020
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some 36,000 public school students had another day off Wednesday in St. Paul...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources