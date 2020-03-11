University of Dayton students PARTY after shutdown amid coronavirus fear, drawing riot police with pepper spray balls

Students at the University of Dayton in Ohio threw one big street party on early Wednesday morning (March 11) after the school announced a shutdown out of coronavirus fears but full-fledged riot police showed up to disperse the festivities with pepper spray balls, which act like tear gas.

Beginning on Wednesday, the private Marianist university will suspend in-person classes, five days before Spring Break, in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Upon their return to class on March 23, they will institute remote online course instruction that will continue through at least April 6.

Grant Kelly, a student at the University of Dayton, filmed the video and spoke with Newsflare exclusively about what he saw as a huge party, not a riot.

"Most people were excited to start spring break early but disappointed that they’re keeping us off-campus for an additional two weeks after the break.

Since we’re gonna be gone so long everyone wanted to throw one last big party.

We decided to party on Lowes street.

It was not at all a riot or protest like many uninformed people are calling it," said Kelly.

"The cops began shooting pepper balls (similar to tear gas) into the crowd on the street.

They continued shooting until almost everyone had dispersed into a few other areas.

Despite this, everyone regrouped and went back to the street to keep partying.

Eventually, the riot shield squad pulled up, but by this time — almost 3 a.m.

— the party was dying down anyway," said Kelly.