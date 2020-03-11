Global  

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

Ep 53 | CoronaVirus COVID-19 and Oil Price War Spreads Panic

The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the weekend!

The oil war came on top of an already jittery market facing uncertain supply chain concerns from China and an explosion of COVID-19 cases in European Countries such as Italy.

But should we be concerned?

After all, the president has trumpeted the market’s rise as a sign of America’s comeback and success so is this fall a harbinger of more bad things to come?
