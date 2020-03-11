Fed Cup finals postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

Global  

The Fed Cup finals in Hungary and play-offs around the world are postponed due to the coronavirus.
SHOWS: PARIS, FRANCE (NOVEMBER 12, 2019) (AGENCY POOL - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FRENCH PRESIDENT, EMMANUEL MACRON, ARRIVING TO APPLAUSE TO NEWS CONFERENCE TO CONGRATULATE FRENCH TENNIS PLAYERS FOR WINNING THE 2019 FED CUP 2.

CLOSE-UP OF THE FED CUP TROPHY 3.

MACRON POSING WITH THE TEAM PERTH, AUSTRALIA (NOVEMBER 8, 2019) (ITF - ACCESS ALL) 4.

KRISTINA MLADENOVIC AT PRACTICE WHO PLAYED WITH CAROLINE GARCIA TO WIN THE DECIDING DOUBLES MATCH FOR FRANCE AGAINST AUSTRALIA'S ASH BARTY AND SAM STOSUR TO WIN THE 2019 FED CUP FINAL 3-2 5.

CAROLINE GARCIA AT PRACTICE 6.

ASH BARTY AT PRACTICE 7.

VARIOUS OF THE TWO TEAMS AHEAD OF THE OPENING GALA DINNER, AUSTRALIA IN BLACK/WHITE, FRANCE IN PINK STORY: The Fed Cup finals that were scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary, next month and playoffs that were to be held in various locations worldwide have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday (March 11).

The finals event, originally scheduled to take place from April 14-19 at the Laszlo Papp Sport Arena in Budapest, was postponed after Hungary banned public gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

"After careful consideration and close discussion with the ITF Board, the Local Organising Committee... it is with regret that the ITF has announced the postponement of the Fed Cup Finals," the ITF said in a statement https://www.fedcup.com/en/news/317110.aspx.

New dates will be announced only after the governing body takes stock of the situation.

The Fed Cup finals is an Olympic qualification event and the ITF said they were working with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to address any impact it would have on athletes' qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

(Production: Mike Brock)



