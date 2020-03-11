Global  

Bernie Sanders announces he will stay in Democratic primary

Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he will stay in the race to win the Democratic primary.
Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Missouri

Missouri voters on Tuesday picked Joe Biden as their choice to face off against Republican President...
bizjournals - Published

Bernie Sanders pledges to stay in 2020 primary race despite major losses to Joe Biden

A defiant Bernie Sanders has pledged to stay in the Democratic primary race in spite of recent...
Independent - Published


Sarah25018

Sarah RT @mayawiley: #Sanders has built a movement that isn’t going away no matter what he announces. And the imperative to get people #healthcar… 59 seconds ago

ktsanews

550 KTSA Bernie Sanders announces he will remain in presidential race https://t.co/8cZwXUolV4 14 minutes ago

Qdog_8

B Howar @mayawiley #Sanders has built a movement that isn’t going away no matter what he announces. And the imperative to g… https://t.co/TMTQBf0c8V 18 minutes ago

peterussian

Pete in Texas Here we go again! A repeat of 2016 where he continues to enrage his supporters who will not vote for the Dem nomine… https://t.co/D8CBcHjORs 24 minutes ago

SarahBlazonis

Sarah Blazonis RT @JvittalTV: JUST IN: Sen. Bernie #Sanders announces he will continue to seek the Democratic nomination for President after yesterday's p… 42 minutes ago

TreyMays

Trey Mays ☧ .⁦@BernieSanders⁩ should give ⁦@TulsiGabbard⁩ the running mate slot and they run as a team. https://t.co/THdVaAMvEr 45 minutes ago

TreyMays

Trey Mays ☧ The coalescing won’t be happening yet... https://t.co/THdVaAMvEr 45 minutes ago

Alexpad

Alexander Padilla Bernie Sanders announces he will stay in the race and looks forward to debating Biden this Sunday. 48 minutes ago


Sanders Vows To Stay In The Race [Video]Sanders Vows To Stay In The Race

Bernie Sanders had another tough night at the polls. He is facing a steep path to regaining a delegate lead for the Democratic nomination. However, according to Business Insider, Sanders isn't going..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Sanders Will Continue The Fight [Video]Sanders Will Continue The Fight

Bernie Sanders is staying in the 2020 presidential race. Politico reports that Sanders is determined to stay in the Democratic race for President. Despite a string of recent primary losses he is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

