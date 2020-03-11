“This is what justice looks like”: Allred on Weinstein sentence

Global  

Outside of a Manhattan federal court, attorney Gloria Allred spoke of justice in Harvey Weinstein&apos;s 23-year prison sentence and read part of a victim impact statement from accuser Mimi Haleyi.
Manhattan D.A. Requests ‘Lengthy Prison Sentence’ for Harvey Weinstein

Manhattan D.A. Requests ‘Lengthy Prison Sentence’ for Harvey WeinsteinManhattan assistant district attorney Joan Illuzzi urged Justice James Burke to give Harvey Weinstein...
The Wrap - Published


