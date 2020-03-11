|
Coronavirus Update: N.J. Up To 23 Cases
The number of positive coronavirus cases in New Jersey rose to 23 on Wednesday.
Gov.
Phil Murphy is urging residents to be prepared, use common sense, and stay home if their sick.
CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis reports
