Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tedros Adhanom > WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

The World Health Organization has described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WHO DIRECTOR GENERAL TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS SAYING: ''We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.'' WHITE FLASH "Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly.

It's a word, that if misused, can cause unreasonable fear.'' A pandemic is an epidemic on a far greater geographical scale that affects a much larger number of people.

Earlier, Angela Merkel said up to 70% of the German population was likely to become infected with coronavirus if the situation remains unchanged.

Her blunt assessment was criticized by some as being alarmist.

Germany has about 1,300 cases but only a handful of deaths as of Wednesday.

Merkel expressed deep sympathy for nearby country Italy - Europe's worst hit, with over 600 deaths.

Its nationwide lockdown only allows people to move for reasons of work, for health needs or for emergencies.

Public transport is still in operation.

People are still going to the office and forming long queues outside supermarkets -- told to keep a distance of a meter from each other.

Many business owners, like tobacconist Nicola Dattilo in Milan, are feeling the effects.

(SOUNDBITE) (Italian) TOBACCONIST WEARING FACE MASK, NICOLA DATTILO, SAYING: "Obviously, people are more and more scared of approaching the desk because of all the things being said on television." Further south, in Rome, the Vatican's St.

Peter's Square is closed -- the pope addressing his followers via video conference.

If you want to travel you need need to fill in a document explaining your reasons and carry it with you.

If you're found to have lied you could face a fine or even a jail term.

Across the rest of continent, Austria is denying entry to people arriving from Italy, Britain's junior health minister has tested positive for the virus, and Poland is closing all schools.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

indecentKurt

Kurt Hennig RT @Reuters: World Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic https://t.co/mjaafp0FuW https://t.co/LBPsmFNG7K 17 seconds ago

_abysskheiss

Abstocytes💉 RT @ANCALERTS: World Health Organization describes #COVID19 outbreak as pandemic https://t.co/YlbutT8gAg 43 seconds ago

twayblessed

Djtway World Health Organization: Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic https://t.co/Alf2gmBDwy 3 minutes ago

corinnebiii

c a s (S) (I) e (D) 👑 RT @ABSCBNNews: World Health Organization describes #COVID19 outbreak as pandemic https://t.co/EaKbWYyWfM 3 minutes ago

RekaFatos

Fatos Reka🇦🇱 World Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic https://t.co/jR4NNwLJVc 4 minutes ago

asfarlathif

Asfar Lathif RT @NatureBiotech: WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic #NBTNewsBeat https://t.co/q5RsWRPoWs 5 minutes ago

maritylanilda

s.maridz RT @STcom: Coronavirus: WHO describes outbreak as pandemic https://t.co/B9f79UoiEv 5 minutes ago

NatureBiotech

Nature Biotechnology WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic #NBTNewsBeat https://t.co/q5RsWRPoWs 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic [Video]WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Coronavirus crisis declared pandemic by WHO [Video]Coronavirus crisis declared pandemic by WHO

The World Health Organisation has declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.