WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic
WHO Declares
Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO)
declared the pandemic from
its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday.
Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined
to make a pandemic declaration, which
it defines as a “worldwide spread of a new disease." The virus has sustained
transmission on six of seven continents.
Since the first handful of cases
reported in Dec., confirmed infections
have exceeded 120,000.
More than 4,300 deaths
have resulted due to the virus.
Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Governments around the world are
responding with lockdowns, containment zones
and restricted travel.
Health officials in the U.S. have
been emphatic, saying, "the bottom line:
It is going to get worse."