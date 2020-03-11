WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday.

Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic declaration, which it defines as a “worldwide spread of a new disease." The virus has sustained transmission on six of seven continents.

Since the first handful of cases reported in Dec., confirmed infections have exceeded 120,000.

More than 4,300 deaths have resulted due to the virus.

Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Governments around the world are responding with lockdowns, containment zones and restricted travel.

Health officials in the U.S. have been emphatic, saying, "the bottom line: It is going to get worse."