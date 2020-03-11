Global  

Reporter Updates: First Responders Prepare For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter Updates: First Responders Prepare For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter Updates: First Responders Prepare For Possible Coronavirus Outbreak

First responders are taking extra precautions in case they come in contact with possible coronavirus cases; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
