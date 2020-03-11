Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday after he was convicted of rape last month in a landmark case hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement.

Some applauded as Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance left the courtoom Wednesday.

He said he was grateful the judge took the case seriously.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CYRUS VANCE, SAYING: The judge sent a message today that this type behavior is something that any potential offender is going to have to consider." Ahead of the sentencing, Weinstein made an unrepentant statement to the court, saying "I feel remorse for all of the men who are going through this fight." And said he was worried about "thousands of men" being denied due process in the #MeToo era.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HARVEY WEINSTEIN DEFENSE ATTORNEY DONNA ROTUNNO SAYING: "That sentence that was just handed down was obscene." Weinstein's lawyer Donna Rotunno said she was 'overcome with anger' over the punishment.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) HARVEY WEINSTEIN DEFENSE ATTORNEY DONNA ROTUNNO SAYING: "That number spoke to the pressure of movements and the public - that numbers did not speak to the evidence that number did not speak to the testimony we heard, nor did it speak to justice." Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, the 67-year-old was found guilty last month of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann - a former aspiring actress but he was acquitted of the most serious charge.

In an emotional statement to the court Wednesday, Mimi Haleyi spoke of the attack, saying, "It scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally, perhaps irreparably, perhaps forever." In all, more than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The former Hollywood mogul has denied the allegations and said that any sex was consensual.

Court documents unsealed on Monday included an email to Weinstein from his estranged brother and producing partner, Bob Weinstein, telling him he belonged in hell.