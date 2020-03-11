Global  

Epidemic v pandemic: What's the difference?

The London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine's Dr Rosalind Eggo explains how viruses spread.
Coronavirus: What's the difference between a pandemic, an epidemic and an outbreak?

Coronavirus: What's the difference between a pandemic, an epidemic and an outbreak?From The Conversation The coronavirus is on everyone's minds. As an epidemiologist, I find it...
Lisuthfi

Anni Lufy RT @ConversationIDN: The WHO just declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. But what is the difference between pandemic, epidemic and ou… 3 minutes ago

anulukemd

Anu Luke RT @angeldesaimd: What Is a Pandemic? https://t.co/wdmjlJKic8 Patient page from @jama_current that describes the difference between outbre… 3 minutes ago

saras_aini

saras shinta RT @TIME: What is the difference between outbreak, epidemic and pandemic? TIME breaks down coronavirus-related terms https://t.co/YLHeOIKFKq 5 minutes ago

ToasterKoishi

Toaster me: google, what's the difference between an epidemic and pandemic? the word "epidemic" sounds worse to me google:… https://t.co/RUAfDbkGuT 8 minutes ago

urvashi_tv6

Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine RT @readersdigest: Yes, there is a difference. Here's what you need to know. #pandemic #coronavirus #COVID19 https://t.co/qVQrOFoRMc 13 minutes ago

JIBBLA

عبدالله المشعان What Is the Difference Between an Epidemic and Pandemic? https://t.co/pZ5kBo11rd 15 minutes ago

BernardAzar

Bernard What's the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic? https://t.co/i4sQS5b3vW 15 minutes ago

lisahopeking

Hope King RT @cheddar: The World Health Organization has declared the #COVID19 outbreak a global pandemic. What's the difference between an epidemic… 17 minutes ago


Pandemic vs. Epidemic: What Sets Them Apart? [Video]Pandemic vs. Epidemic: What Sets Them Apart?

In light of the novel coronavirus, what is the difference between a pandemic and an epidemic? Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste explains.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:17Published

