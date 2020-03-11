Epidemic v pandemic: What's the difference?

Anni Lufy RT @ConversationIDN: The WHO just declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. But what is the difference between pandemic, epidemic and ou… 3 minutes ago

Anu Luke RT @angeldesaimd: What Is a Pandemic? https://t.co/wdmjlJKic8 Patient page from @jama_current that describes the difference between outbre… 3 minutes ago

saras shinta RT @TIME: What is the difference between outbreak, epidemic and pandemic? TIME breaks down coronavirus-related terms https://t.co/YLHeOIKFKq 5 minutes ago

Toaster me: google, what's the difference between an epidemic and pandemic? the word "epidemic" sounds worse to me google:… https://t.co/RUAfDbkGuT 8 minutes ago

عبدالله المشعان What Is the Difference Between an Epidemic and Pandemic? https://t.co/pZ5kBo11rd 15 minutes ago

Bernard What's the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic? https://t.co/i4sQS5b3vW 15 minutes ago