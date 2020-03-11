No Spectators Allowed For Big West Tourney Games In Anaheim, Long Beach Due To Coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
No spectators will be allowed to attend Big West Tournament basketball games in Anaheim and Long Beach this week, the latest measure being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
