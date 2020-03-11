No Spectators Allowed For Big West Tourney Games In Anaheim, Long Beach Due To Coronavirus 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:12s - Published No Spectators Allowed For Big West Tourney Games In Anaheim, Long Beach Due To Coronavirus No spectators will be allowed to attend Big West Tournament basketball games in Anaheim and Long Beach this week, the latest measure being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Alaturka News No Spectators Allowed For Big West Tourney Games In Anaheim, Long Beach Due To Coronavirus https://t.co/LNCTFGABqf https://t.co/mdDK4swqms 4 minutes ago Marnie King RT @CBSLA: No spectators will be allowed to attend Big West Tournament basketball games in Anaheim and Long Beach this week, the latest mea… 5 hours ago CBS Los Angeles No spectators will be allowed to attend Big West Tournament basketball games in Anaheim and Long Beach this week, t… https://t.co/qsridm3NBi 6 hours ago JJ Fiddler RT @562sports: The Big West Conference basketball tourney will be played without spectators, both at the Walter Pyramid and the Honda Cente… 21 hours ago The562.org The Big West Conference basketball tourney will be played without spectators, both at the Walter Pyramid and the Ho… https://t.co/0AUKVILS8Q 21 hours ago