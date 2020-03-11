Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus: What is a pandemic?

Coronavirus: What is a pandemic?

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus: What is a pandemic?Coronavirus: What is a pandemic?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global pandemic

The spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) has officially reached pandemic levels, the World Health...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewPinkNewsDeutsche WelleThe VergeThe AgeReutersMediaiteSydney Morning HeraldReuters India


Apple closes all retail stores in Italy until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic

Apple has announced today that it is closing all of its retail stores in Italy due to the coronavirus...
9to5Mac - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SVLeadershipLab

Stanford VMware Women's Leadership Innovation Lab RT @RobbWiller: Academic Twitter, what are ways that we could apply social & behav science to help address the Coronavirus pandemic? E.g.,… 4 seconds ago

samkj27

Sam Kemp-Jackson RT @WHO: "Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this #coronavirus. It doesn’t chan… 8 seconds ago

Jolene_Peixoto

Jolene Peixoto The #coronavirus has now become a pandemic; and it has impacted the global #supplychain in 3 significant ways. Find… https://t.co/cJOi0PM3sx 12 seconds ago

PeachDelphine

Peach Delphine RT @BettyBowers: So what if some people die? Sacrifices have to me made for Joel Osteen’s weekly pile of tax-free cash. Glory! #Grifters #F… 13 seconds ago

DunlapCheri

Cheri Dunlap RT @dcexaminer: “I don’t claim to know what’s motivating the media, but my God, their reporting is absolutely reprehensible,” @drdrew slam… 14 seconds ago

Slate

Slate It’s a pandemic, it’s going to get worse, and here’s what you should do about it. https://t.co/juiYDSsEHS 14 seconds ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: COVID-19 pandemic: What have past pandemics looked like? https://t.co/fmReOQxypI 16 seconds ago

IamDajanae

#24 x #2 RT @DrTedros: Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change @WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this #coronavirus. It doesn’t… 18 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock: Parliament to remain open [Video]Matt Hancock: Parliament to remain open

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told MPs in the House of Commons that Parliament will remain open, despite the World Health Organisation confirming the Coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic. Report..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published

WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic [Video]WHO describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

The World Health Organization sees the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.