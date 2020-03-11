Midday Guest 3/11/20 - Human Trafficking Seminar 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midday Guest 3/11/20 - Human Trafficking Seminar Tina Davis from the organization Sister 2 Sister Women's Ministry of United Christian Baptist Church talks about an upcoming human trafficking seminar. The event will be held March 14th at the United Christian Baptist Church from 10 AM - Noon. For more information, call (662) 327-0604 0

Midday Guest 3/11/20 - Human Trafficking Seminar Slate andrew raborn >> will came back today and joined by tina davis from christians baptist church in safe human trafficking you do know it is beginning to ... it's something that's featured in social media often these days and we want to public to know what it is i understand that with your church there is a certain ministry each march we do something or to observe women's history to direct and the weather wants to trafficking in the fire republic of england 21 holder to wants to come out final some vital information and have a keynote speaker ... her shawl is the dome of human trafficking ... police aspect ... of people wanting to come out as a come out ahead of ... we just want them to come out it'll be on march 14 ... pretty hoping that someone who comes to this event takes away we want them to be able to recognize some key indicators we want them to be able to see something in it to





