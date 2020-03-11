Global  

Google Asks North American Staff To Work Remotely Due To Coronavirus

Apple, Facebook and other tech giants have also asked Bay Area and Seattle employees to work remotely due to coronavirus concerns.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread [Video]Google Tells Its North American Staff to Stay Home to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Google told its employees in North America to stay home until at least April 10 due to coronavirus fears. The tech giant is also establishing a "COVID-19 Fund" to pay temporary workers and vendors for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:36Published

