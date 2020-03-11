Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto

Woody Harrelson will replace Jason Statham in 'The Man From Toronto'.

The actor has signed a deal with Columbia Pictures to replace Jason in the upcoming action-comedy movie, after the actor dropped out of the project following a dispute about the film's planned rating.

Jason was believed to have wanted the movie to be an R-rated story, while studio executives wanted were aiming for a PG-13 classification to attract a bigger audience to the cinema.

So now, it will be Woody who takes to the screen alongside Kevin in the project which is just weeks away from shooting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Woody was brought in thanks in part to the success of both 'Zombieland' movies, which were made by Columbia Pictures, as well as recently wrapping a turn in its upcoming 'Venom 2'.

Woody will star as the "world's deadliest assassin", known as the titular Man from Toronto, whilst Kevin is on board to play Teddy, a New York City native who is mistaken for the professional killer in a rented Airbnb.