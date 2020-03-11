Coronavirus is affecting the Red Cross

Wxxv >> the harrison county jai 20 $25,000 bond the coronavirus is sparked fear across the nation and the american red cos is feeling repercussion is 25 specimens when he is live now with how you can help save live in the mist.

This pandemic, the coronavirus has affected many things from the travel industry to the stock market, but it really taken ahead on the american red cross and hear of me right now is john arlinda tells a little bit about what the coronavirus has done to the red cross has affected a number of ways.

One is that we cannot stop disaster.

But that puts our volunteers and staff at risk.

We are helping with the recovery in nashville after the tornado, and other been a couple of folks fo people in nashville that have been diagnosed with the coronavirus so were having to take all the precautions to protect our own people.

The one thing we can't do is just shut down and say everybody stay home that jobs got to be done about the things we've been saying all morning as the blood supply is got to be there, as you can't replace blood and people are trying to avoid around large numbers of people.

So there are fewer people are showing up for blood drives which makes ours tomorrow here red cross office so important.

We need that book absolutely.

So tell me when and where we can come donate blood drive will be here at the office on pass road were were on board up at northside bathroom midway between colin road and courthouse and be between 1030 in the morning at 330 in the afternoon the people can just drop in and give blood.

If they want to or they go online to read, cross the ... .org and make an appointment at the week.

We need to again as going to be us smaller blood drive so you have to worry abou being in a large crowd now be from 10 dirty to