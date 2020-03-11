Global  

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On Coronavirus Outbreak

Andrew Cuomo announced that New York is contracting with 28 labs to increase the amount of testing and said CUNY and SUNY will be moving to "distance learning" models.
With coronavirus spreading, and the budget deadline approaching, Cuomo wants another look at state revenue

As the coronavirus threatens the regional and global economy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is asking Comptroller...
bizjournals - Published

Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases Confirmed In N.Y., Most Connected To New Rochelle Attorney

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said...
CBS 2 - Published


