Paradise couple thrilled to leave Grand Princess Cruise ship

Paradise couple thrilled to leave Grand Princess Cruise ship

Paradise couple thrilled to leave Grand Princess Cruise ship

Michele and Steven Smith of Paradise are finally off the Grand Princess Cruise ship that docked Monday in Oakland.
Paradise couple thrilled to leave Grand Princess Cruise ship

Michele and steven smith of paradise... are finally off the grand princes cruise ship... where they've been quarantined for seven days.

It's been good but too long..

I love you... we're finally leaving hallelujah!

The smiths were told yesterday they would be disembarking and heading to nearby travis air force base.

But late last night they got the news they had to stay on the ship... and that they will be sent to miramar naval bsase in san diego... 600 miles from home.

They're frustrated and disappointed.... but happy to be off the ship.

They say they're healthy and showing no signs of infection.##



