Ole: Football is nothing without fans

Ole: Football is nothing without fans

Ole: Football is nothing without fans

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to the decision to play the first leg of Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie against LASK behind closed doors due to coronavirus concerns.
