Raw Video: Nurses Protest Against CDC Handling Of Coronavirus Spread

Nurses held a rally at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento Wednesday as part of a nationwide Day of Action to protest what they call the government's and the CDC's ineffective response to COVID-19.
