Raw Video: Nurses Protest Against CDC Handling Of Coronavirus Spread now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 07:44s - Published Raw Video: Nurses Protest Against CDC Handling Of Coronavirus Spread Nurses held a rally at Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento Wednesday as part of a nationwide Day of Action to protest what they call the government's and the CDC's ineffective response to COVID-19.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this NoName3.5” RT @Charlot_Morris: Nurses in Iran do not have the medical facilities & are dying every day, but see what facilities the security forces ha… 12 hours ago Charlotte Nurses in Iran do not have the medical facilities & are dying every day, but see what facilities the security force… https://t.co/Y8WaSiOznx 22 hours ago Krivoruk Armored instructors began to replace our nurses, to the protest of our mother. She wept for the realm of her maiden… https://t.co/tcAoAmNJLF 6 days ago