Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation

Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation

Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation

Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation Smith has teamed up with Tyler Cole for a 24-hour performance art piece focused on anxiety.

It will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art's Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California.

The event is on March 11 and will see Smith and Cole transition through eight stages of anxiety while inside a box.

Smith says the pair will spend three-hour blocks exploring a different anxiety-related emotion.

They won't be speaking during the performance.

Willow Smith, to 'The Los Angeles Times' The pair will also release their new album, 'The Anxiety,' on March 12.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation on anxiety


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation on anxiety - Willow Smith is set to lock her… https://t.co/ucdsvMom5H 2 minutes ago

all4women

All4Women.co.za Whoa! https://t.co/p2abV0A7Ut 21 minutes ago

MSNSouthAfrica

MSN South Africa Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation on anxiety https://t.co/R94B1AiZaP 7 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Why is Willow Smith being locked in a box? #WillowSmith #TylerCole #CelebrityNews https://t.co/dz4dGSQIli 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation [Video]Willow Smith to be locked in a box as part of 24-hour art installation

Willow Smith is set to lock herself in a box for 24 hours as part of an art installation at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.