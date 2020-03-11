Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation

Willow Smith to Be Locked in a Box for 24-Hour Art Installation Smith has teamed up with Tyler Cole for a 24-hour performance art piece focused on anxiety.

It will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art's Geffen Contemporary in Los Angeles, California.

The event is on March 11 and will see Smith and Cole transition through eight stages of anxiety while inside a box.

Smith says the pair will spend three-hour blocks exploring a different anxiety-related emotion.

They won't be speaking during the performance.

Willow Smith, to 'The Los Angeles Times' The pair will also release their new album, 'The Anxiety,' on March 12.