McCallie cancels trips

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
McCallie School cancels spring break and summer trips overseas because of coronavirus fears.
International trips in the spring and summer due to coronavirus.

Parents and students received a letter about the decision.

Administrators say they had one trip planned for spring break and several that were scheduled for the summer.

They were to various places, including south america, china and italy.

School leaders are working with people who were sponsoring the trips to come up with alternatives.

They say this was necessary because the safety of students is their top priority.

"we just want to be vigilant.

We want to make sure that our first charge as a school is to protect our students and we want to make sure that they are protected."

Currently, more than 30 students at mccallie are from china.

They will be staying at the




