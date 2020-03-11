Global  

WEB EXTRA: WHO Declares "COVID-19 a Pandemic

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: WHO Declares 'COVID-19 a Pandemic

WEB EXTRA: WHO Declares "COVID-19 a Pandemic

The director-general of the World Health Organization declared on Wednesday that "COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic." He said the WHO is "deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction."
