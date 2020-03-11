Actress Miriam Shor On "Lost Girls," The Netflix Original Film From Liz Garbus

When Mari Gilbert's (Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan) daughter disappears, police inaction drives her own investigation into the gated Long Island community where Shannan was last seen.

Her search brings attention to over a dozen murdered sex workers.

From Academy Award nominated filmmaker Liz Garbus, "Lost Girls" is inspired by true events.

Film star Miriam Shor came to BUILD.

