Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shadow Chancellor's take on Budget

Shadow Chancellor's take on Budget

Video Credit: LBC - Duration: 06:21s - Published < > Embed
Shadow Chancellor's take on BudgetShadow Chancellor's take on Budget
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Government spending nowhere near scale required, warns John McDonnell

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has condemned the level of Government spending ahead of this...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Boris Johnson must not use coronavirus to delay vital decisions on climate crisis, John McDonnell insists

In pre-Budget speech, shadow chancellor also urges PM to 'get a grip' of situation and reassure...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SteveFarr

∞ Uncle Steve RT @LBC: This was Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's take on today's Budget and how the Conservatives plan to combat coronavirus. @IainDal… 30 minutes ago

LBC

LBC This was Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell's take on today's Budget and how the Conservatives plan to combat coronav… https://t.co/x1af7dPPyJ 42 minutes ago

eranu_

Eranu So, they steal half of the Budget from Labour, then take pot shots at the Shadow Chancellor.. Bunch of cunts. 7 hours ago

ShakilAhmadButt

shakilbutt RT @RidgeOnSunday: Shadow Chancellor @johnmcdonnellMP will be in the studio to react to the latest on coronavirus, look ahead to the upcomi… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shadow chancellor on the budget [Video]Shadow chancellor on the budget

The Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says there are serious flaws in Rishi Sunak’s first ever budget.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:16Published

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell reacts to today’s Budget [Video]Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell reacts to today’s Budget

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell gives Labour’s reaction to Rishi Sunak’s first Budget. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.