Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News

Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News

Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News

The sentence was handed down by Judge James Burke on Wednesday morning, after emotional testimony by the two primary victims in the conviction.
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape, sexual assault

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in a New York state prison on...
'Scarred me deeply': Victim speaks as judge prepares to sentence Harvey Weinstein

Prosecutors in New York urged a judge on Wednesday to impose a decades-long prison sentence on former...
Cheers break out after Weinstein sentenced to 23 years [Video]Cheers break out after Weinstein sentenced to 23 years

After former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for his sexual assault and rape conviction last month, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said, "The judge..

Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years [Video]Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years

Dozens of women have come forward to accuse the movie producer of sexual misconduct, since October 2017.

