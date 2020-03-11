Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools
Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools
SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to slow the spread of the United States’ deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
Seattle Public Schools later announced they would close for at least two weeks starting Thursday to “disrupt widespread infection.
