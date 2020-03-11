Global  

Washington State Bans Gatherings, May Close Schools

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday banned gatherings of over 250 people in the Seattle area, said he may soon close all schools and did not rule out eventual lockdowns to slow the spread of the United States’ deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Seattle Public Schools later announced they would close for at least two weeks starting Thursday to “disrupt widespread infection.
Washington Gov. Inslee bans large scale gatherings [Video]Washington Gov. Inslee bans large scale gatherings

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Wednesday prohibited gatherings of over 250 people and said he may soon close schools to slow the spread of coronavirus in a state suffering the deadliest outbreak in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

