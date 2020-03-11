State universities in Florida must go to online classes only to combat coronavirus

STUDENTS AND PROFESSORS ALLCLASSES MUST BE MOVED ONLINE ASSOON AS POSSIBLE AND NO LATERTHAN MONDAY.

THE UNIVERSITYSAID THE MOVE IS NO LONGEROPTIONAL.

THE SCHOOL HADORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAYTHAT THE UNIVERSITY WASRECOMMENDING INSTRUCTORS TOMOVE THEIR COURSES FROMFACE-TO-FACE TO ELECTRONIC.

ITIS NOT CLEAR HOW LONG THMOVE WILL LAST.AND FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITYJUST ANNOUNCED THEIR CLASSESWILL SHIFT TO ONLINE CLASSESSTARTING MARCH 23.

THIS MOVEWILL HAPPEN FOR AT LEAST TWOWEEKS.IN MARTIN COUNTY