Florida Gov. DeSantis provides coronavirus update

According to the Florida Department of Health, 26 Florida residents have tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19, and two have died.

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...

The legal wrangling over a 2019 Florida law about restoring voting rights to felons continues to draw...

Laura Gov. Ron DeSantis provides update on coronavirus cases in Florida https://t.co/rGQGzRreSl 6 days ago

Spectrum News 13 CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis ordered Fla. Dept. of Emergency Management to activate to Level 2.… https://t.co/LKWgAwKsih 4 days ago

Spectrum Bay News 9 CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis ordered Fla. Dept. of Emergency Management to activate to Level 2.… https://t.co/XaYjrK8Lqi 4 days ago

Such Were The Joys RT @MyNews13 : CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis ordered Fla. Dept. of Emergency Management to activate to Level 2. The level… 4 days ago

Cindy bell RT @BN9 : CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis ordered Fla. Dept. of Emergency Management to activate to Level 2. The level upgr… 4 days ago

Goldie813 RT @browardschools : Supt @RobertwRuncie provides a #Coronavirus update following a conference call with Florida Governor DeSantis and Super… 3 days ago