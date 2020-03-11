Enoki Mushrooms Recalled After Deadly Listeria Outbreak 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published Enoki Mushrooms Recalled After Deadly Listeria Outbreak Four people have died and 30 have been hospitalized with listeria, likely after eating recalled enoki mushrooms from the company Sun Hong Foods, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources Enoki mushrooms recalled after deadly listeria outbreak 36 people across 17 states have been infected and at least 30 people have been hospitalized.

Listeria outbreak: Four dead and two miscarriages in potential infection from recalled enoki mushrooms Four people have died and another 30 have been hospitalised with listeria, after eating what...

