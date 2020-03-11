Global  

Enoki Mushrooms Recalled After Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Four people have died and 30 have been hospitalized with listeria, likely after eating recalled enoki mushrooms from the company Sun Hong Foods, authorities said.

Katie Johnston reports.
