Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls

Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls

Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls

Coronavirus puts a kink into the efforts of the Sanders campaign to get college voters to the polls.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls

THE FIRST TIME THERE WILL BE NOLIVE AUDIENCE BECAUSE OF THESPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls next Tuesday in Ohio [Video]Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls next Tuesday in Ohio

Coronavirus puts a kink into efforts to get college voters to the polls next Tuesday in Ohio.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.