Nick Offerman & Alex Garland Dive Into The New FX On Hulu Drama, "Devs"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 25:19s
"Devs" follows a young software engineer investigates the secretive development division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.

BUILD hosted creator/executive producer Alex Garland and star Nick Offerman to have a conversation about the new FX on Hulu series.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
