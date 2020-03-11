Global  

Coronavirus Update: NYC Health Inspector Says Outbreak Could Last Through September

With 216 positive cases of corornavirus in New York State as of Wednesday afternoon, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo says federal testing capacity is far below the demand.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
