Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In PrisonCBS4's Michael George reports on Wednesday's sentencing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence with praise: 'History has been made'

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in his New York rape trial Wednesday and...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •SOHH


BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison*Harvey Weinstein* has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleWorldNewsNPRDelawareonlineAceShowbizTMZ.comCBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dpvchile

dpvchile RT @RVAwonk: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison. Upon announcing the sentence, the judge told Weinstein:… 5 seconds ago

SeaSharker

Jules RT @CBNNews: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, a sight the Hollywood mogul's mult… 5 seconds ago

BetaWillFred

willi RT @BBCBreaking: Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years after sexual assault conviction https://t.co/VIf7U5NyL4 5 seconds ago

Zoe_Chimdinma

Ahinaye RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for***crimes, a stunning downfall for a Hollywood mogul… 5 seconds ago

annoyingsoul29

Sunday RT @THR: Breaking: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison https://t.co/uBNHgSKtTi 6 seconds ago

janofwor

Janice Palmer RT @SaraCarterDC: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison, Victims Regain Power “I have found my voice and hope for a future wher… 7 seconds ago

losingallofme

sadie RT @BhadDhad: harvey weinstein is 67 and they sentenced him 23 years in prison... https://t.co/7W73q5ctxE 7 seconds ago

kjkwalke

Karen Walker ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @johnpecco1: Democrats favorite donor Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for rape. Remember when they absolutely LOVED him! 😍 https:… 7 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing [Video]Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's sentencing

Celebrities have reacted react to Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:52Published

Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News [Video]Harvey Weinstein to Spend 23 Years in New York State Prison | THR News

The sentence was handed down by Judge James Burke on Wednesday morning, after emotional testimony by the two primary victims in the conviction.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.